Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.50. The company had a trading volume of 523,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.