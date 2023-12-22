Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $450.61. 114,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,811. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $447.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.36.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

