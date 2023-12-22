Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.03. 1,084,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029,436. The stock has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $80.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.