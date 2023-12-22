Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,525 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,525 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,385,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,808,418. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.29 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

