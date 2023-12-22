Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,210.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.92. 526,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.