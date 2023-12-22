PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29.

PARK24 Company Profile

PARK24 Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through three segments: Parking Business Japan, Parking Business International, and Mobility Business. It operates hourly parking facilities; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, as well as provides reserved parking and monthly parking services, and pay and display parking services.

