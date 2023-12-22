Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.090-0.140 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.36.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.26%.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $214,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $214,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.