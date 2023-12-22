Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

PNXGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 715 ($9.04) to GBX 718 ($9.08) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 500 ($6.32) to GBX 430 ($5.44) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.74) to GBX 739 ($9.35) in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.60) to GBX 630 ($7.97) in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

