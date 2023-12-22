PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.65

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and traded as high as $7.11. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 435,003 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFN. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

