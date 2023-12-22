PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.65

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and traded as high as $7.11. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 435,003 shares changing hands.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
