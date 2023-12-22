Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.20

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 1081425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.32 ($0.04).

Plant Health Care Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.65. The company has a market capitalization of £10.92 million, a P/E ratio of -332.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plant Health Care

In other Plant Health Care news, insider James Ede-Golightly bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,294.04). Company insiders own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Plant Health Care Company Profile

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, sugar cane, citrus, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

Further Reading

