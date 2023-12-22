Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $178.14

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.14 ($2.25) and traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.72). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.72), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Polymetal International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 215 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.71. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -447.92, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.67.

About Polymetal International

(Get Free Report)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.