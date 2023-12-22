Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) Shares Down 3.3%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.16. 11,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 21,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Pop Culture Group Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

About Pop Culture Group

(Get Free Report)

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pop Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pop Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.