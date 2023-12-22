PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $69.29 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 80.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00166226 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008834 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000430 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002354 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

