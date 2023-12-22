Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.95

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as low as $2.86. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 30,401 shares traded.

Predictive Oncology Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 109.76% and a negative net margin of 1,018.52%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

In other Predictive Oncology news, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. sold 10,000 shares of Predictive Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 64,261 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

