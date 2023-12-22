Prometeus (PROM) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $102.84 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $5.34 or 0.00012247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

