ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Trading Down 0.9%

ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.70 and last traded at $51.70. Approximately 8,399 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Pet Care ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Pet Care ETF

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

