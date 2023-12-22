ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Shares Down 3.6%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.66 and last traded at $38.66. 1,945 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.
The stock has a market cap of $2.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.
The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
