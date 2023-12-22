PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Trading Up 2.8%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 25,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 41,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.05%.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

