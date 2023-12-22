PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Insider Julie Fuller Sells 3,650 Shares

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $440,883.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Julie Fuller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of PVH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50.

PVH Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PVH traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $120.98. 1,071,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,460. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.47 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 943.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after buying an additional 1,223,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $476,431,000 after buying an additional 1,213,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 26.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,601,000 after buying an additional 506,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,359,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth approximately $14,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

