Qtum Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Qtum has a market cap of $346.20 million and approximately $56.08 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.30 or 0.00007516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.27 or 0.05294799 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00104666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00025842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00021548 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

