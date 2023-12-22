Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.60 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $5.60 and $44.62 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $43.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

