QUASA (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84,988.48

QUASA (QUA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. QUASA has a market cap of $84,988.48 and $282.18 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00017332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,921.77 or 1.00055741 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012174 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010250 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003557 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00076854 USD and is down -23.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,267.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

