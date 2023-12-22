Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Trading Down 2.4%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.05. 6,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 13,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Regional Health Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RHE

Regional Health Properties Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.