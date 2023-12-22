Relativity Acquisition (NASDAQ:RACYU) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACYU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Relativity Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relativity Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Relativity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,747,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Relativity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,035,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Relativity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,453,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relativity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Relativity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000.

About Relativity Acquisition

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. Relativity Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

