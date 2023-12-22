Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Braze (BRZE)

Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/7/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $56.00 to $68.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $53.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Braze was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

Braze Stock Performance

Braze stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.91. 214,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.25. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50.

Get Braze Inc alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Braze

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $692,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 133,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,162,854.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $692,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 133,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,162,854.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $32,066.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,428 shares of company stock worth $11,888,257 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Braze by 296.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Braze by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Braze by 12,400.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Braze by 180.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,053,000 after buying an additional 826,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Braze by 167.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after buying an additional 810,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.