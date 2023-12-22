Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 22nd (ALVR, AMP, CERE, CING, CUTR, DV, ESP, GAU, HCSG, KRTX)

Dec 22nd, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 22nd:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $383.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $365.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) was downgraded by analysts at Laidlaw from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.20 price target on the stock.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $330.00 target price on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $330.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $295.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $495.00 price target on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $104.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $129.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $123.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $132.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. Craig Hallum currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock.

