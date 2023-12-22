Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Blue Bird (BLBD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD):

12/21/2023 – Blue Bird was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/13/2023 – Blue Bird was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/12/2023 – Blue Bird was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/12/2023 – Blue Bird had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

BLBD stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. Blue Bird Co. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $834.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $62,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,470,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $388,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,750.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,545,000 shares of company stock worth $63,917,450 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after buying an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

