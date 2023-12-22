Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Major Shareholder Peter Derycz Sells 13,893 Shares

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 13,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $37,233.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,289,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Peter Derycz sold 27,814 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,428.96.

On Friday, November 10th, Peter Derycz sold 18,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $42,120.00.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RSSS remained flat at $2.65 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,618. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RSSS shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.35 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 128,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 26.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

