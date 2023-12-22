Restore (LON:RST) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $206.52

Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 206.52 ($2.61) and traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.77). Restore shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.71), with a volume of 236,873 shares traded.

Restore Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £301.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1,375.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 206.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 198.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restore news, insider Sharon Baylay purchased 12,350 shares of Restore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £24,947 ($31,550.52). 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

See Also

