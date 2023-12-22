Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Shares Down 0.5%

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.85 ($0.42). Approximately 631,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,609,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.42).

Revolution Beauty Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £104.71 million, a P/E ratio of -531.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.06.

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile

Revolution Beauty Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, wholesale, and retail of beauty products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers makeup and cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. It sells its products through retailers, department store chains, wholesalers, distributors, and e-commerce channels.

