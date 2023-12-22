RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 116,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.04. 24,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,556. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

