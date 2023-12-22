RFG Advisory LLC Sells 42,123 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,123 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 203,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,094,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 52,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.07. 12,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $233.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.