RFG Advisory LLC Sells 59,474 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,474 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.88. 1,575,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,803,545. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average is $71.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.29 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

