RFG Advisory LLC Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,904 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,846 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,468 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.04. The stock had a trading volume of 854,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,929. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

