RM (LON:RM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.05

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.05 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 55.20 ($0.70). RM shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.77), with a volume of 40,947 shares trading hands.

RM Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.99.

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources segment offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries.

