Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Shares Up 25%

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 106,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 153,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Up 25.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The firm has a market cap of C$6.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.72.

About Romios Gold Resources

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

