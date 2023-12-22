Rothschild Investment LLC IL Purchases 16,509 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,967 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $627,395,000 after purchasing an additional 474,181 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,701. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

