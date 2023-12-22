Rothschild Investment LLC IL Sells 2,564 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.25. The stock had a trading volume of 239,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.41 and its 200 day moving average is $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.54. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $144.99.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.