RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSAIF) versus Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Financial Survey

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSAIF – Get Free Report) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RSA Insurance Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RSA Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 6 1 3.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $33.63, suggesting a potential downside of 0.93%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than RSA Insurance Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RSA Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.99 $39.40 million $2.13 15.93

This table compares RSA Insurance Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than RSA Insurance Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RSA Insurance Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RSA Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 9.17% 13.48% 2.52%

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats RSA Insurance Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RSA Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents. It also provides commercial insurance products, such as property, vehicle and fleet, professional liability, and indemnity and travel insurance, as well as marine, renewable energy, construction and engineering, and rail insurance for small to medium sized enterprises, multinational companies, and sole traders. The company was formerly known as Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Group plc and changed its name to RSA Insurance Group plc in May 2008. RSA Insurance Group plc was founded in 1706 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.