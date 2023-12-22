RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 1.8 %

RTX stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

