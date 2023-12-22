Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Down 3.4%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. 357,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 596,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 57,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $264,443.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,990,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,077,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $105,787.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,844.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 57,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $264,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,990,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,077,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,128 shares of company stock valued at $458,860. Company insiders own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth $52,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

