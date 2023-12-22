Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of R stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.88. 223,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,366. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $118.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.28.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after buying an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1,051.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,889,000 after buying an additional 2,329,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after acquiring an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,245,000 after acquiring an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

