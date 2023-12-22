Safe (SAFE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00004053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $36.88 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00121267 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00035955 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00025608 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002384 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 2.66436173 USD and is up 47.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.