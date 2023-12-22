Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $1.75 on Top Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Safe has a total market cap of $36.51 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00004014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00121070 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00035383 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00025906 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002354 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 2.66436173 USD and is up 47.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

