Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,991,200.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $3,991,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,516,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,461,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $3,787,800.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $3,768,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.38, for a total transaction of $3,770,700.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,883,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $3,451,950.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $3,378,300.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,109,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,658. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $268.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 255,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 97,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Salesforce by 258.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 185,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,586,000 after purchasing an additional 133,573 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

