Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lowered by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.0% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $3,083,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,696,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,226,660,844.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 860,552 shares of company stock worth $195,997,433 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.81. 1,112,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,507,932. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $268.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.27 and a 200 day moving average of $218.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.