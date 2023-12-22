Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several brokerages have commented on SANG. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Sangoma Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sangoma Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company has a market cap of $72.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the first quarter worth $89,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sangoma Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 111.4% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 97,828 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

