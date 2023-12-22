Sapphire Price Up 60.7% This Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $22.98 million and $763.14 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 60.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,280.42 or 0.05229428 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00100649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00025888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014130 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,587,070,815 coins and its circulating supply is 1,565,964,592 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

