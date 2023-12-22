Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Hill Island Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hill Island Financial LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $36.66. 1,474,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,567. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

