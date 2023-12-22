Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $364,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $357,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 47,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 153,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,353. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
